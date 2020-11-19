Assam: BJP Prez Ranjit Dass Hints at Strained Ties with BPF

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Ranjit Dass
File Image
93

Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass on Thursday again hinted at splitting the alliance with Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF). The issue of breaching the alliance will be taken up in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Dass said that the alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will continue.

He further stated that the seasonal flower won’t bloom for long with lotus adding that the alliance always formed before the election like the seasonal flower.

Related News

18-Year Old to take over Assam CM’s Twitter Account

Samanway Foundation Carries out Menstrual Hygiene Awareness…

Main Dome of Kamakhya Temple Adorned in Gold

Guwahati: Artists Detained For Painting Akhil’s…

Speaking about the BTC and Tiwa Autonomous Council election, Dass said that these elections are semi-final for BJP.

He further informed that Biswajit Daimary and Imanuel Musahary will join BJP on November 22.

Reacting on APCC President Ripun Bora’s statement of forming the government alone, Dass said that Bora claimed the formation of the government alone before every election but the result came out in the Panchayat election.

BJP and the BPF are separately contesting the polls to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which will be held in December 7 and 10. Both parties have levelled allegations against each other during the campaigning.

You might also like
Regional

NDFB celebrates 33rd Raising Day

Regional

BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for BTC polls

Regional

Assam Govt To Set Up at least 100 Farmers’ Producers Company

Regional

Manipur extends lockdown till July 15

Regional

Congress MLA Abdul Khalek assures to support formation of an alternative government

Top Stories

GIFF 2019 | Don’t miss ‘Aamis’; today at 3:30 pm

Comments
Loading...