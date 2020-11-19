Assam: BJP Prez Ranjit Dass Hints at Strained Ties with BPF

Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass on Thursday again hinted at splitting the alliance with Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF). The issue of breaching the alliance will be taken up in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Dass said that the alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will continue.

He further stated that the seasonal flower won’t bloom for long with lotus adding that the alliance always formed before the election like the seasonal flower.

Speaking about the BTC and Tiwa Autonomous Council election, Dass said that these elections are semi-final for BJP.

He further informed that Biswajit Daimary and Imanuel Musahary will join BJP on November 22.

Reacting on APCC President Ripun Bora’s statement of forming the government alone, Dass said that Bora claimed the formation of the government alone before every election but the result came out in the Panchayat election.

BJP and the BPF are separately contesting the polls to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which will be held in December 7 and 10. Both parties have levelled allegations against each other during the campaigning.