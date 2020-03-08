Assam BJP shortlists 5 names for RS seats

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
339

The ruling BJP in Assam has shortlisted five names for Rajya Sabha elections and sent it to the party’s central election committee in New Delhi.

The panel includes Bhubaneswar Kalita, Rajen Gohain, Ramen Deka, Sankar Chandra Das and Subhash Dutta, said BJP state president Ranjit Kumar Das.

As per reports, the panel of the names of contestants from Assam will be presented during the national election committee meeting and party high command will take a final call on it.

As the last date of filing nominations inches closer, ruling and opposition parties are struggling to decide on their respective candidates for the upper house polls which are slated to be held on March 26.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Family called off wedding over ‘NRC Test’

Regional

Akhil Gogoi brought to Guwahati

Regional

People lost faith in CM Sonowal: Tarun Gogoi

Regional

Doyen of Bodo nationalism Charan Narzary dead

Regional

Anjali Daimari Alleges Indian Army of Falsely Arresting Chirang Woman

National

“PM Modi Shouldn’t Waste Students’ Time”: Kapil Sibal

Comments
Loading...