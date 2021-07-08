Assam Board Exam Marksheets To be Valid for All Govt Jobs: CM Sarma

In a major development, the Assam government has decided to withdraw Clause-5 of the Evaluation Criteria of the HSLC and HS examinations. Clause-5 said that the marksheets of HSLC and HS will not be valid for a government job that has now been withdrawn.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a meeting with the students’ organizations said that Clause-5 of the evaluation criteria has been withdrawn and that the marksheets will be valid for all government jobs including TET.

Sarma along with Education Ranoj Pegu attended a significant meeting, with other stakeholders, where the decisions were made.

Clause 5 of the Evaluation methods of Assam state boards mention that the mark sheets which will be provided based on internal evaluation won’t be valid for future government jobs and students must appear for an equivalent exam to qualify for jobs which has now been scrapped.

The chief minister also said that there won’t be any rank this time but the students will get distinction marks. He also said that the government will decide in the future whether any examination should be conducted for the posts of teachers.

