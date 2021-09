Bodies of two minor girls who were missing in the Brahmaputra River have been rescued from Fakirganj in Dhubri district in Assam. The minors went missing in the Brahmaputra while they went to take bath.

The minors were missing since Monday and their bodies have been rescued on Tuesday morning after a search operation by the SDRF with the help of the local people.

The minors have been identified as Anna Bhanu (10) and Jamela Khatun (8).

ALSO READ: Mizoram To Seek Info from Assam on Myanmar People