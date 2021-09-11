Assam: Body Of 12 Year Old Boy Recovered From Burhidihing River

The body of a 12-year-old boy, who had been missing since Thursday, was recovered from Buridihing river in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday morning.

The floating body of the minor was spotted by the locals of the nearby area.

The body of the minorhas been identified as Ayushman Dowerah of Dibrugarh Chowkidinghee.

On Thursday, the bicycle of the minor and his sleepers were found near the Buridihing river.

Ayushman was a student of Gyan Vigyan Academy and studying at Class V, stated a local media report.

The body was sent for post mortem at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

A missing complaint was filed at Milan Nagar Police outpost by the parents of Ayushman on Thursday.

The locals informed that the minor was last spotted at Jokai Khamtighat area with his bicycle.

NDRF and SDRF carried out the search operations soon after getting to know about the minor drowning in the river.

Sources also said that on Thursday the minor quarrelled with one of his neighbours afternoon after that he had taken Rs 500 from his father’s savings and went out with his bicycle.

The minor went swimming at around 4 pm at Buridihing river and drowned in the river, informed locals

Also Read: Nimatighat Ferry Accident: Indreswar Bora’s Body Recovered

