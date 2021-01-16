Assam: Bokakhat Doctor 1st to Get Vaccination

Dr. Milan Kumar Laskar of Bokakhat, the first to get vaccinated on Saturday in Assam after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing.

Dr. Laskar has been vaccinated at Swahid Kamala Miri Subdivision Civil Hospital at Bokakhat. A total of 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on the first day of vaccination drive in Bokakhat.

According to reports, 406 frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase at Bokakhat subdivision.

In Assam too, vaccination drive has been carried out in the 33 districts.

The vaccination drive has been carried out at 65 sites, including seven medical colleges and 24 district hospitals, have been identified in all the 33 districts in the state.

Each site would administer vaccine to 100 persons in a day.

As many as 8,651 vaccinators have been trained who will be supervised by 1,300 trained personnel.

Moreover, vaccination drive has also been conducted at Azara, Diphu, Sonari, Tinsukia, Kamrup (M) and other parts of the state.

In Azara, 100 healthcare workers will be vaccinated while in Diphu 92 health workers will be vaccinated on the first day.