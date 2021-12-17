Assam Book Fair’s Foundation Laid At Chandmari Field

The governing body to look over the book fair, consisting of 14 members, was formed with seven members each from the Assam Publishing Council and All Assam Book Publishers And Sellers Union, following their meeting after a long time.

The foundation ceremony for this year’s edition of the Book Fair was held today at the Chandmari field in Guwahati amidst discontentment around many publishing groups not getting a place.

Present at the event were Publishing Council Secretary Pramod Kalita, Vice Chairman Sumanta Chaliha, officers of All Assam Book Sellers Association, and renowned writer Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury among various other dignitaries.

Notably, the yearly book fair has been renamed to ‘Assam Book Fair’ which will be held over 12 days at the Chandmari field, starting from December 29 and ending on January 9, 2022.

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present for the opening ceremony of the book fair, along with eminent writers from Assam and other states. Books from across the country and abroad will be available at the fair.

A publishing house each from Delhi and Kolkata will be given a place at the fair, while many publishing houses from Bangladesh have reportedly contacted for places. Apart from that, the governing body has received communication from publishing houses of various other states.

The Publishing Council’s Secretary said that while publishing houses were increasing, at the same time, the Chandmari field did not, as a result of which parking facilities will not be provided this time around.

He further said that Guwahati had a reputation in terms of Book Fair and last year, book sales set a record.

Eminent writer Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury called for the sale of Assamese books to hit new records. It should not be that English books were sold more, he added.

“Whatever the government decides, the Assamese people should prove that the Assamese language is still popular”, he said.

