Assam is bracing for a major flood amidst rising corona victim because of continuous torrential rain triggered by Cyclone Amphan as authorities informed that river Jiabharali in Sonitpur district and Puthimari in Nalbari district have crossed danger mark this evening.

According to top the latest report over 3000 people have been affected and most affected areas is North Lakhimpur and Kalgachia in Barpeta district.