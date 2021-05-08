Assam bracing for two power centres

Assam is bracing for two power centres in the next five years even as the BJP high command has made a desperate attempt to quell factionalism and find out a Chief Ministers.

The day long dramatic development at BJP National President J P Nadda’s house only reconfirms the huge problem of factionalism as both incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma have dug in.

The party high command consist of Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, Assam in Charge Vaijyanta Panda and Narendra Singh Tomar separately met both Sonowal and Sarma and then both of them together.

It has been clear that high command was trying to stop factionalism but it is also abundantly clear that whoever emerges as the next Chief Minister, Assam is going to have two power centres.

What was seen in the third term of Congress, is now hitting the BJP in the second term with the central characters of that drama remained same. That time also Himanta Biswa Sarma rocked the Congress boat and this time also he has given enough signals that he will rock the BJP vote.

Dr Sarma is targeting the Chief Ministership, which he things his rightful place as majority of the newly elected MLAs are with him.

On the other hand Sarbananda Sonowal is more popular amongst the people of Assam and favourite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his low-key profile.

Whoever emerge as the next Chief Minister, development of Assam is going to suffer as there two highly visible camps within BJP in Assam.