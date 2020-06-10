Assam Breaches 3000 Mark in COVID-19 Tally

Assam breached the 3000 marks of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after 113 new cases have been reported in the day taking the state’s tally to 3050.

Out of the 113 cases reported yesterday, 21 are from Hojai, 20 from Udalguri, 17 Tinsukia, 16 from Nagaon, 12 from Barpeta, 9 from Goalpara, Bongaigaon reported 5 cases while Kamrup (M) 4, 3 from Dibrugarh, 2 from Jorhat and 1 each from Chirang, Karimganj, and MMCH. This was informed by state health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

The minister in his tweet said, “Alert ~ 113 new #COVID19+ 21 Hojai, 20 U’guri, 17 T’kia, 16 Nagaon, 12 Barpeta, 9 G’para, 5 Bongaigaon, 4 Kamrup M, 3 D’garh, 2 Jorhat, 1 Chirang, 1 K’ganj, 1 Basistha, 1 MMCH”

Moreover, the highest number of recovery from the state has been reported on the same day as 301 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

The health minister took to twitter to announce the recovery of a large patient. He said, “In what’s a BIG day and HUGE relief glad to share that 301 of our friends who defeated #COVID are discharged today. Kudos to GREAT work by our doctors and medical staff.”