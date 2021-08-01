Assam: ‘Breastfeeding Week’ Observed In Dhubri

In an effort to encourage and spread awareness on breastfeeding across the world, ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ (WBW) is celebrated from August 1 through August 7.

Today, Breastfeeding week was observed at Dhubri’s NHM Conference hall in presence of Joint Director of Health Dhubri, Addl CM&HO(FW), Superintendent DCH, lactating mothers, and Urban ASHAS..

This year’s theme for World breastfeeding week is – ““Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”. This highlights “the links between breastfeeding and survival, health and wellbeing of women, children and nations”.

With the COVID-19 pandemic massively affecting the health structure of the world, the concept of WBW’s ‘building back better’ is important to be kept in mind and re-create a warm chain of support for breastfeeding at all levels of society (both individual and public level).

Breastfeeding is important for a child as it greatly nourishes their health.