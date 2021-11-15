Assam: BSF Seizes 9500 Contraband Yaba Tablets In Karimganj

The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 9500 contraband Yaba tablets in the Karimganj district of Assam on Monday afternoon. In this connection, two peddlers have been apprehended.

Acting on specific inputs from BSF, the troops of the 7 Battalion BSF, M&C Ftr intercepted a motorcycle near the toll plaza in Karimganj on National Highway 37 of Assam at around 2.30 p.m. today.

The accused have been identified as Jam Jam Hussain (22), of Bagarsangam in Karimganj and Aftar Hussain (50), of Vitargul village of the district.