Assam: BTC To Purchase Products By Local Weavers Worth Rs 50 Crore

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has decided to purchase traditional Aronai, Dokhona and Gamosa worth Rs 50 crore, produced by local weavers, stated a local media report.

BTC chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro on Sunday informed this at Niz Mugalbecha village under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), close to the non-BTR boundary with Darrang.

BTC CEM Pramod Boro said, “The Assam government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to purchase traditional products produced by the local weavers.”

“Similarly, our Bodoland government has also decided to purchase Aronai, Dokhona, Gamosa worth Rs 50 crore from local weavers and we are in talks with our handloom department,” added BTC Chief Boro.

The Bodoland government will extend whole-hearted support to the weaving training centre set up by Kiran Boro in the village, Boro further said.

Boro further said, “I have declared an amount of Rs 10 lakh from the Bodoland government as a grant to the training centre.”

Pramod Boro also hoped that the training centre would explore the creative talents of the local promising weaving artisans and help them earn with dignity from their residences and contribute to empowering the rural economy.

Pramod Boro had earlier also inaugurated ceremonially, the training centre – Xipini – with a strength of ten modern looms, set up under the aegis of Kiran Foundation, founded by Mrs Universe Exclusive 2017 (South Africa) and entrepreneur Kiran Boro in Assam.