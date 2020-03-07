Assam Budget Not Satisfactory: Tarun Gogoi

By Pratidin Bureau
Tarun Gogoi
Reacting on the Assam Budget which was tabled on Friday by Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi expressed dissatisfaction over it.

Addressing the media, Gogoi said that the budget is not up to the mark. “Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the budget will benefit all class of people we have seen that the people won’t be benefitted from the budget. During our regime, the BJP was in the Centre and they closed the employment of the youths. During our rule, the economy was not good, law and order situation was in bad condition but still, we worked for the benefits of the people,” said Gogoi.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Gogoi said that the Modi government is insolvent. The saffron party has sold the oil sector, airports, LIC etc.

He further stated that the Assam government has not received much from the Centre. The flood and erosion problem has not yet solved. The state government doesn’t have any responsibility for government schools. Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the girls that they will provide scooty to the girls but till date, the girls have not received any scooty from the government.

Replying to a query about whether senior journalist Ajit Bhuyan will be a candidate for Rajya Sabha, Gogoi said that he is unaware of it.

