Assam Budget Session: FM Presents Vote on Account

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday presented the vote on account Budget, on the second day of the three-day State Assembly session.

The vote on account from April-July 2021 comes ahead of the State Assembly polls in the state.

Presenting the interim Budget on the floor of the State Legislative Assembly, finance minister Sarma said: “I am happy to present the fifth Budget.”

The interim budget was supposed to be placed on Thursday by the finance minister but was postponed to Friday.

According to sources, the tabling of the vote on account was postponed as Sarma remained busy with Union home minister Amit Shah who visited Assam on Thursday.

However, Assam Assembly secretary Amarendra Narayan Deka said the postponement of the tabling of the vote on account had no connection with Amit Shah’s visit.

He clarified that the presentation of the vote on account was postponed as it clashed with the Governor’s speech.

This is the last Budget of the BJP-led government in Assam, which gears up for the ensuing State Assembly polls 2021.

The Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will continue till Saturday.