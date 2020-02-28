Assam Budget To be Presented on March 6

The state government is scheduled to present its last full budget of BJP-led government in Assam on March 6.

Earlier, it was set to place on March 4, which has now been postponed till March 6. The assembly session, which is scheduled to begin on March 2, was scheduled to end on March 27. However, the session extended till March 30.

The Government of Assam is expected to declare holiday on March 9, 10 on account of Dol Jatra/Holi festival. All-State Government offices, educational institutions including Assam legislative assembly will remain closed on account of these holidays.

Therefore, the state government has decided to extend the assembly session till March 30.