Assam Budget To be Tabled Today at 2 PM

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Budget
57

The state budget will be tabled in the Assam Assembly on Friday at 2 pm. State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will present the last full-fledged budget before the term of the BJP-led government expires in 2021. The budget will be presented in the electronic format and the finance minister on Thursday asserted that the budget for the year 2020-21 will pave a new way of progress for the state.

Today’s budget may adjust the personal tax brackets that would give consumers more disposable income to spend. The state government is likely to strengthen already announced measures designed to help farmers.

Social sector measures including a sustained push toward providing electricity to households in villages, improving the availability and quality of health care and education, as well as efforts to develop skills are also expected.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Business

Uber loses Its operating license

National

‘BJP Getting Another Term Is Tragedy’

Regional

Brahmin Samaj demands written apology from Zubeen

Regional

Amit Shah reportedly slams Assam BJP leaders for not utilizing social media…

Top Stories

Top candidates of Phase 4 elections

Regional

Sand laden trucks seized in Doboka

Comments
Loading...