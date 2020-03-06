Assam Budget To be Tabled Today at 2 PM

The state budget will be tabled in the Assam Assembly on Friday at 2 pm. State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will present the last full-fledged budget before the term of the BJP-led government expires in 2021. The budget will be presented in the electronic format and the finance minister on Thursday asserted that the budget for the year 2020-21 will pave a new way of progress for the state.

Today’s budget may adjust the personal tax brackets that would give consumers more disposable income to spend. The state government is likely to strengthen already announced measures designed to help farmers.

Social sector measures including a sustained push toward providing electricity to households in villages, improving the availability and quality of health care and education, as well as efforts to develop skills are also expected.