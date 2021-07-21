Assam: Burmese Supari Mafia Shot In Bongaigaon

A Burmese supari mafia was grievously injured in a police firing that took place in Bongaigaon’s Saparakata area on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, the accused Abdul Hanan was shot in the leg while he was trying to flee from custody. He was admitted to Bongaigaon civil hospital soon after.

Hanan was taken to Saparakata for an investigation in a Burmese betelnut case, when he allegedly snatched a service revolver from an officer and tried to shoot his way out.

To prevent him from fleeing, police had to resort to firing.

An officer was also injured in the firing incident. Further investigations are on.

