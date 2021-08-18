Assam: Bus Drivers Express Anger Over No Relaxation in Inter-District Public Transport

The bus drivers and owners of night supers and other long distance buses expressed dissatisfaction and anger over the decision of the Assam government for not allowing inter-district movement for public passenger transport.

The drivers of long-distance buses in Assam have accused the state government of turning a blind eye towards their plight.

Addressing a press conference, Secretary of All Assam Private Day-Night Bus Drivers Association, Rupam Dutta said that they had gathered at ISBT to resume their work. “We are hopeful that the government will announce a few relaxations in regards to inter-district public transportation,” Dutta said.

“But it seems that the state government doesn’t care about our lives or the lives of our family members who are starving,” the bus drivers stated.

“We have children at our homes who need to be fed. The government is pushing all of us to die,” they further said.

The drivers asked the government to relax the inter-district public transportation or to kill them as they don’t have any other options left to feed their family.

They also demanded that the buses which come from other states should also be banned. “If the buses from other states can enter Assam then why can’t we provide service to the passengers. Around 500 buses are lying in ISBT and thousands of workers are engaged with this profession. What will our family do if we can’t earn,” asked the bus drivers.

The Assam government, on Tuesday, issued a new SOPs, announcing relaxations in the restrictions being imposed to prevent the spread of the infection.

“Inter-district public transport, however, shall remain suspended,” Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta had said.

