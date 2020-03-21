Assam: Business Establishments To Remain Closed on Monday

The Assam Chamber of Commerce has called for a complete shutdown of business establishments on Monday, March 23 from 6 am to 9 pm to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak which has become a global threat.

Keeping in solidarity with the Delhi government who has called for a shutdown of business establishments for three days starting Saturday (March 21), the Chamber of Commerce has decided to call for a shutdown in Assam too as a precautionary measure to fight Covid-19.

The Chamber of Commerce has also appealed to the traders to make the ‘Janata Curfew’ a success to combat the menace of Coronavirus. They also appealed to the traders not to hike the price of any commodities during this crucial period.

However, the chamber of commerce said that they have exempted the shutdown for grocery, pharmacy, milk traders etc.