Assam By-Polls: AIUDF Announces Candidates for 2 Constituencies

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced the candidates for the by-polls to two assembly seats in Assam.

The Badruddin Ajmal-led party has named Jubbar Ali for the Bhabanipur constituency and Khairul Anam Khandakar for the Gossaigaon seat.

The by-elections in the state will take place on October 30.

The by-election in Gossaigaon was necessitated due to the death of sitting UPPL MLA Majendra Narzary, while the AIUDF incumbent in Bhabanipur, Phanidhar Talukdar, joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP fielded Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur constituency.

ALSO READ: Assam Logs 300 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.68%