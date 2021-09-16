Assam By-polls: Raijor Dal Nominates Dhajya Konwar from Thowra

Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal announced former General Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Dhajya Konwar as its candidate from Thowra constituency for the by-polls, the date of which is yet to be announced.

“For the 107 Thowra Vidhan Sabha seat I am announcing the name of Dhaijya Konwar as Raijor Dal candidate,” stated Raijor Dal president and Sibasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The Thowra seat remained vacant after the resignation of former Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sushanta joined BJP on August 1, citing the existing political crisis in the state unit APCC.

In the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, Sushanta had defeated BJP candidate Kushal Duwori.

ALSO READ: Schools in Assam for Class X To Reopen from Sept 20: Cabinet