Assam By-polls: Raijor Dal Nominates Dhajya Konwar from Thowra

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dhajya Konwar

Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal announced former General Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Dhajya Konwar as its candidate from Thowra constituency for the by-polls, the date of which is yet to be announced.

“For the 107 Thowra Vidhan Sabha seat I am announcing the name of Dhaijya Konwar as Raijor Dal candidate,” stated Raijor Dal president and Sibasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The Thowra seat remained vacant after the resignation of former Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sushanta joined BJP on August 1, citing the existing political crisis in the state unit APCC.

Related News

Assam: Treasury Staffer Arrested For Taking Bribe From Cop…

Schools in Assam for Class X To Reopen from Sept 20: Cabinet

Guwahati: Male Posing As Transgender Arrested For Sexually…

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Defence Office Complexes

In the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, Sushanta had defeated BJP candidate Kushal Duwori.

ALSO READ: Schools in Assam for Class X To Reopen from Sept 20: Cabinet

You might also like
Top Stories

Passenger Bus Overturns In Mangaldai

Top Stories

Supari mafia leads Assam Police: Akhil

Top Stories

PM Modi To Interact With Farmers On World Environment Day

Assam

Arms recovered from auto-rickshaw at Maibang

National

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Tests COVID-19 Positive

Assam

Guwahati: CID Seizes 30k Meth Tablets