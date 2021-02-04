Assam: By-polls To One RS Seat to be held on March 1

The by-elections to the Council of States of Assam for the constituency that has been vacated following the resignation of BPF leader Biswajit Daimary will be held on March 1.

Daimary resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on November 21 as he joined Bharatiya Janata Party following his resignation.

On the other hand, the by-elections to the Council of states from Gujarat for constituencies that have been vacated following the death of Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP leader Abhay Ganpatray Bharadwaj will also be conducted on March 1.

