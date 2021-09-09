Assam Cabinet Decisions: Jorhat-Majuli Bridge To Come Up Within 4 Years

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday took a slew of decisions on matters related to the Neamati Ghat boat tragedy, ceasefire by banned outfit DNLA, and criterion for applying at employment exchange, among others.

The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. At the onset of the meeting, the cabinet observed a minute silence for the victims of the boat tragedy that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Thereafter, addressing the press, spokesperson and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta highlighted the decisions taken on the key issues:

Additional Chief Secretary Manindra Singh will be responsible for investigating the Jorhat- Majuli boat accident.

In this connection the report has to be submitted within a month. Thereafter, Assam Police has been directed to register a criminal case.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has been put in charge for constituting the team.

The bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli will have to be completed with a span of four years and minister Neog will be monitoring the entire progress of the completion of the bridge closely.

The DNLA has declared a ceasefire for six months. No investigation or operations will be launched against them during this period. The banned outfit cadres will not be able to carry weapons or extort money.

Police Verification will not be required in case of government jobs. Candidates will have to produce an affidavit and a self declaration. Candidates providing false information will be prosecuted.

Reservation for specially abled candidates applying for government jobs have been increased to 4 per cent.

Aadhaar card can be used to register at the Employment Exchange Centre. Candidates did not visit the centre. Processes will be conducted on an online mode. However, anyone without an Aadhaar Card can register by April 1, next year.

Distance education degrees, diplomas, etc. will be treated the same as regular programme

The cabinet took a call for large-scale vaccination across the state. The Guardian Minister will have to take action in this regard.

More details are awaited…