Assam Cabinet Gives Nod to Reopen Schools, Colleges from September 1

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday took several key decisions chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Cabinet gave approval to reopening of educational institutes from September 1. SOP regarding opening of schools and colleges will be issued soon, said Assam Cabinet

The other key decisions taken in the Assam Cabinet are:

All the employees of education department will be vaccinated from tomorrow. Vaccination camp will be started from tomorrow till September 5

The new SOP will be released on August 30 or 31

The students of Class 10, Class 12 and Degree final year students will also be vaccinated

The hostel mates should compulsorily take two doses of vaccine

The birth anniversary of Bhogeswar Baruah will be celebrated as Sports Day

The sports pension has been increased to 10,000 and one time assistance has been increased to 50,000

The sports personalities who participates in the National, Asian and Olympic Games will be provided with 10,000 pension for lifetime

The Science and Technology department will now be known as Technology and Climate Change

The circle office of PWD will be increased from 5 to 13, division office will be increased from 17 to 37, sub-division office from 49 to 77 and 804 technical posts will be created to look after this offices

The Nandita Saikia case will be judged in fast track court and the case will be investigated by Special DGP GP Singh

