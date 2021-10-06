Assam Cabinet Highlights: ₹ 400 Cr Grant-In-Aid Sanctioned For Rural Development

Major decisions were taken on Wednesday’s session of the Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

One of the key decisions taken during today’s meeting was to accelerate rural development, rupees 400 crore grant-in-aid sanctioned for various under Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY)

Other key decisions are: