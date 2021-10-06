Assam Cabinet Highlights: ₹ 400 Cr Grant-In-Aid Sanctioned For Rural Development

Major decisions were taken on Wednesday’s session of the Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
One of the key decisions taken during today’s meeting was to accelerate rural development, rupees 400 crore grant-in-aid sanctioned for various under Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY)
Other key decisions are:
- Waiver of stamp duty on loans sanctioned to street vendors affected by Covid-19 and lockdowns under PMSVANidhi
- It will help the beneficiaries avail the loan amount rupees 10,000 without any additional financial burden and also accelerate the loan disbursal process
- Under CMSGUY aid sanctions: godowns to store paddy will be set up
- Drier Units will be set up
- Mini rice mills to 2,761 beneficiaries
- Distribution of 126 combine harvesters and 1,000 mini trucks
- Fisheries will be setup
- Assamese calendar (Bangla and Bodo calendars in Barak and BTAD areas respectively) to be used in addition to the present Gregorian calendar for all Government correspondence
- Approval granted for 34 gazetted holidays, 31 restricted holidays, 2 half- holidays, and 18 half-holidays under NI Act
- A new wildlife division will be set up in Barak Valley
- Jurisdiction of the Division: Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts.
- Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) to be set up as an autonomous registered society under Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department.
- The new entity will be in a better position to liaise with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DoS), Northeast Space Application Centre (NESAC) in the area of scientific and techno-managerial activities
- This will go a long way in utilizing space and GIS inputs in various development projects in the state.
- “SGST Reimbursement Scheme for Majuli Bridge Project 2021” approved for hastening work on Majuli Bridge, keeping in view a request from Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in this regard.