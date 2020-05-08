Assam Cabinet Meeting To be Held Today

The Assam government will hold a cabinet meeting on Friday at 5 PM at Janata Bhawan. The cabinet meeting will have a discussion on the current situation in the state after eight more positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday evening.

Four cases from Cachar and four from Guwahati have been reported yesterday after which the government becomes active to hold the cabinet meeting.

The question now arouses as to is Guwahati is in ‘Orange Zone’ after four cases reported in the city. Will Guwahati again go for the complete lockdown?

The cabinet will also discuss on the hike of liquor tax in the state.

Meanwhile, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the governments of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will take a cumulative decision regarding an increase in liquor prices.

After the central government eased restrictions in the third phase of the extended nationwide lockdown, liquor shops in several states opened up Monday to massive crowds of people queuing up to buy alcohol.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan were among the states that allowed the sale of liquor. In Assam, liquor shops have been open since Saturday.