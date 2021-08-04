Assam Cabinet Sanctions 22,921 Vacancies In Education Department | Key Highlights

The Assam government on Wednesday took some major key decisions during the cabinet meeting in Guwahati held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The cabinet has sanctioned 22,921 vacant posts in the Education Department out of the existing 1 lakh vacancies.

Senior BJP leader Ramen Deka has been appointed as Vice-President of the State Integration and Transformation Commission.

Key Decisions Taken:

Approval for employment in 10,000 primary schools has been given.

Special TET Examination for Scheduled Castes, Hill Tribes will be held.

The special TET exam will be held from September 1

The remaining posts will be filled by the Department of Secondary Education.

No Gorkha citizen will be prosecuted under the Citizenship Amendment Act 1955 and will withdraw all pending prosecution relating to Gorkhas from foreigners tribunals.

Citizens who have received land pattas from the government can decide to sell it only after 15 years.

Government’s permission is not required for sale and purchase of flats.

From now on, traders do not have to go to the municipality for trade license. The entire process of application for a license will be done online.

