Assam: Cachar Police detained Congress leader for defaming PM Modi

Congress leader Abir Choudhury detained by Cachar Police. The police seized his mobile phone on the basis of an FIR filed against him for allegedly defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Facebook.

The FIR was filed by the Cachar district president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Amitesh Chakraborty at the Silchar Sadar police station on 17th May, as reported by Media sources.

Amitesh Chakraborty mentions in the FIR, “There is a fine line between criticizing a political ideology and defaming the torch-bearer and office bearer of this country. The person named Abir Choudhury (facebook id) has been engaged and indulged in castigating, censuring, denouncing, and defaming the Prime Minister of India, Home minister of this country relentlessly at the various level which not only is malevolence but is disgraceful to all the competent authority of this state.”

Chakraborty further adds, “this deceitful and seditious act of misleading the citizens of this country and creating hoax at various dimension must not be tolerated and an appropriate decision must be taken in this regard establishing a precedent in this society.”

Chakraborty in the FIR addressing to the officer-in-charge said, “Henceforth, in the interest of the people at large and especially the law-abiding citizens of this country, I am approaching you to take urgent action and I expect something positive in this regard from you.” He sought quick action against the Congress leader.

According to the reports, Choudhury was detained on Thursday from his residence at Panchayat Road for interrogation. Police sources also said that Choudhury’s mobile phone was seized for further investigation. He has been booked under Section 294/501 and 67 Information Technology Act.

