Assam: Case Positivity Rate Drops To 1.13%, Active Cases At 14,858

Assam on Thursday registered 1,796 fresh cases of coronavirus, with a positivity rate of 1.13 per cent.

As the state experiences a sharp decline in the positivity rate, the active caseload of the state has touched 14,858. Furthermore, 22 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded across 12 districts, while, 2,262 cured patients were discharged across the state.

Of the 1,59,545 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the districts with the highest caseload are Kamrup Metro (226), Golaghat (177), Jorhat (108), and Lakhimpur (99).

The district-wise deaths reported today are from Golaghat (4), Jorhat (4), Bongaigaon (2), Darrang (2), Dibrugarh (2), Kamrup Metro (2), and districts of Barpeta, Dhemaji, Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Sonitpur each registered a single death each.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries of the state have touched at 5,32,940 with a recovery rate of 96.16 per cent, whereas the death tally has spiked to 5,076 with a death rate of 0.92 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,54,221.