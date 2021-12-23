Assam: Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill Passed In Assembly

Assuring that there will be no restriction on cattle rearing for farming purposes, the Assam CM said, “We are not putting restrictions on cattle rearing for farming purposes. We are trying to stop the smuggling of cattle to the districts alongside Bangladesh border”.

The Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill was passed today during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the issue said, “We are looking to put an end to cow slaughter in the state”.

Assuring that there will be no restriction on cattle rearing for farming purposes, the Assam CM said, “We are not putting restrictions on cattle rearing for farming purposes. We are trying to stop the smuggling of cattle to the districts alongside Bangladesh border”.

The CM added that there will be no bills regarding buffaloes. Speaking further on the issue, the CM said that from now those involved in illegal cattle trade and supply will invite punishments. The police will be free to seize the vehicles and auction them off, he added.

While addressing the Assembly, CM Sarma said that the state has to rise above incidents of people being beaten as well as crimes against animals.

The Assam CM also mentioned that the state will aim to increase its milk production adding that the government will focus on it from now.

He said, “It turns out that a lot of people are busy with beef, and not milk. We are aiming to control the killing of cattle,” adding, “Today’s amendment is not inter-state but rather it is intra-state”.

