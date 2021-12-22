Assam: Cattle Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Electric Pole In Kaliabor

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

A cattle smuggling vehicle reportedly met with an accident in Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Baruah Chowk village in Kaliabor where a vehicle smuggling cattle lost control and rammed into an electric pole.

The vehicle was reportedly headed towards Nagaon from Upper Assam. Some of the cattle that were in the vehicle died in the accident.

The vehicle involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 01 CC 0074. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s driver and handyman are reportedly on the run.

