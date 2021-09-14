Assam CEE 2021 Counselling Process Begins

The registration process for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling has commenced on its official website.

Starting from September 13, the last date to fill up counselling for is September 19 (11 pm).

Candidates will be allotted seats as per their preferred choices filled during Assam CEE 2021 counselling. Students will be required to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 700.

Prior to the counselling process, Assam CEE results along with the answer keys were declared and the students who qualified the examination are eligible to apply for the Assam CEE counselling registration.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTA) is the conducting body of Assam CEE 2021. Assam CEE is conducted to get admission to undergraduate courses including BE/ BTech offered by various engineering colleges in Assam.

