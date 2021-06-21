Assam Celebrates International Yoga Day

Today is 7th International Yoga Day. Marking the significance of the day, the Chief Minister of the State wished everyone a Happy Yoga Day this morning.

The Chief Minister talked about some of the important benefits of Yoga that would help people stay healthy amid the pandemic.

CM Sarma said, “Yoga helps us prevent restless tendencies and boosts our immune system.”

“We must teach yoga to our children from a very early age. It helps us make good and bad decisions,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that those who practice yoga regularly have successfully beaten the COVID-19 disease and urged everyone to practice the same.

CM Sarma also posted a series of tweets wishing everyone on this significant day. On one of his tweet he shared visuals of him celebrating the day and wrote, “On #InternationalYogaDay joined a yoga session along with Hon Ministers and MLAs at the serene campus of NHPC at Gerukamukh in Dhemaji today. Amid the Covid pandemic, #yoga, which is India’s invaluable contribution to the world, boosts immunity, energy and positivity. 1/4.”

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are celebrating the day following the Covid protocols.

Prime Minister of our Country, Narendra Modi addressed the nation and wished for everyone’s good health.

“Yoga has given us the confidence to fight against COVID-19, as it helps in breathing,” said the Prime Minister.

The PM also added that the importance of yoga has been realised by people in this time of crisis as it also helps in keeping away the stress.

Yoga doesn’t only makes us physically healthy but also mentally strong, said PM Modi while addressing the nation.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.