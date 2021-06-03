Assam celebrates World Bicycle Day following COVID protocols

Today, in conjunction with World Bicycle Day, the Naharkatiya Press Guild organized a bicycle rally following all the necessary Covid protocols and guidelines issued by the Government of India. Led by Naharkatiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Bhaskar Saikia, and Press Guild Chief Advisor of Press Guild, Bullan Kumar Saikia, the bicycle rally toured the entire city of Naharkatiya.

The Spinarch Club in Teok of Jorhat District has also organized a small event to educate the public about the benefits of cycling and the precautionary measures to be taken against COVID-19. The Club celebrated World Bicycle Day by cycling from the SBI premises of Teok to Lahdaigarh on Thursday morning.

Since the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3, 2016, as International Bicycle Day in April 2016, World Bicycle Day has been celebrated all over the world with great enthusiasm. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling, which has been in use for over two hundred years in mankind.

Bicycle till the very date is undoubtedly the cheapest means of transportation used. It is to be remembered that after the establishment of the first bicycle industry in Calcutta in 1910, our first cyclist from Assam was the patriot Tarun Ram Phukan. Many timeless songs and poems have been also composed on the bicycle of Tarun Ram Phukan which made notable contribution to the Assamese literature and culture.

Of course, we must agree to the fact that the digital era has also its impact on our bicycles. Today, even though different types of metals are being used to make bicycles including Electronic bicycles, the benefits have not changed at all. Cycling is not only sustainable and helps in creating a healthy environment but also helps us lead a healthier life.

Cycling at least once a day can lead to good health and create a healthier environment. On this special occasion, let’s promise to cycle atleast once a day and help in creating a sustainable environment.

