Assam Celebrates World Environment Day Following Covid Protocols

Keeping in view the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and maintaining the necessary protocols and guidelines issued by the Centre and State governments, Assam has been observing World Environment Day on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma planted 11 Rudraksh saplings at Gandhi Mandap Guwahati on the occasion today.

He shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Coronavirus pandemic has taught us to be responsible towards our environment”.

On this special occasion, Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar celebrated the day by planting saplings at CIT complex, Balajan Tiniali. The sapling planting was done in the presence of the Registrar of the Institution, Dr Chaitali Brahma and other faculty members and staffs of CIT. Hundreds of sapling were planted today marking the World Environment Day in the campus.

Naharkatiya also celebrated World Environment Day with much enthusiasm today. Five members of the Naharkatiya Cycling Club planted saplings today in the Balighat area of the town maintaining the Covid protocols. The Jaipur Forest Department plants more than two hundred trees on the premises of Chachni Jamunamukh High School and Merbil Sri Ram Primary School today.

Headquarters of the Ninth Assam Police Force at Barampur in Nagaon district also organised a tree planting program. The program was headed by Manabendra Roy, the commander of the force, along with the active participation of the police personnel of the platoon. They jointly planted fruit saplings at various places in the chauni. Determined to create a green environment, the police platoon planted trees together on this day.

Dimou and Golaghat too celebrated the day with sapling plantations. Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Moran Assembly constituency, attended Dhemechi High School and participated in the Environment Day programme.

In addition to the MLA, students, teachers, Khowang Forest Department Ranger, Krishna Hanche planted trees on the premises of the school. MLA Mrinal Saikia took an exceptional step in Golaghat. The MLA along with a group of children planted saplings and showed how to take care of a plant and help in creating a healthy environment.

