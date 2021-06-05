Top StoriesAssamEnvironment

Assam Celebrates World Environment Day Following Covid Protocols

By Pratidin Bureau
19

Keeping in view the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and maintaining the necessary protocols and guidelines issued by the Centre and State governments, Assam has been observing World Environment Day on Saturday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma planted 11 Rudraksh saplings at Gandhi Mandap Guwahati on the occasion today.

He shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Coronavirus pandemic has taught us to be responsible towards our environment”.

Related News

Twitter Removes & Restores Blue Tick On Vice Prez…

Assam: CM Sarma takes Stock of Dr. Seuj Senapati’s Health

Meghalaya Govt Extends Lockdown Till June 14

Artist Neel Pawan Baruah Tests Covid +Ve, Admitted To GMCH

Also Read: Planting Saplings A Firm Step For Ecosystem Restoration: CM Sarma

On this special occasion, Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar celebrated the day by planting saplings at CIT complex, Balajan Tiniali. The sapling planting was done in the presence of the Registrar of the Institution, Dr Chaitali Brahma and other faculty members and staffs of CIT. Hundreds of sapling were planted today marking the World Environment Day in the campus.

Naharkatiya also celebrated World Environment Day with much enthusiasm today.  Five members of the Naharkatiya Cycling Club  planted saplings today in the Balighat area of the town maintaining the Covid protocols. The Jaipur Forest Department plants more than two hundred trees on the premises of Chachni Jamunamukh High School and Merbil Sri Ram Primary School today.

Headquarters of the Ninth Assam Police Force at Barampur in Nagaon district also organised a tree planting program. The program was headed by Manabendra Roy, the commander of the force, along with the active participation of the police personnel of the platoon. They jointly planted fruit saplings at various places in the chauni.  Determined to create a green environment, the police platoon planted trees together on this day.

Dimou and Golaghat too celebrated the day with sapling plantations. Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Moran Assembly constituency, attended Dhemechi High School and participated in the Environment Day programme. 

In addition to the MLA, students, teachers, Khowang Forest Department Ranger, Krishna Hanche planted trees on the premises of the school. MLA Mrinal Saikia took an exceptional step in Golaghat. The MLA along with a group of children planted saplings and showed how to take care of a plant and help in creating a healthy environment.

Also Read: Prohibitory Orders Issued For Vehicles In Kaziranga
You might also like
Assam

Assam: 3 Dacoits Arrested By Police

Assam

What Did Modi Say In Gohpur?

Assam

Mariani: Tension Prevails Over Border Dispute Along Assam-Nagaland Border

Pratidin Exclusive

Two similar deaths in railway coaches shock Assam; GRP ADGP still to visit spot

National

AICWA bans Pakistani actors, artistes in Bollywood

Assam

Congress’ ‘NRC-help’ tour starts today

Comments
Loading...