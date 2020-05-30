ASSAM: Centre allots Rs. 772 cr. under SDRF

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that an amount of Rs. 772 crore has been released by Central Government to State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

As a part of allocation, the State government has already received Rs. 386 crore. Besides, flood and erosion, the State government has released a substantial amount to look after other calamities that the districts might go through.

He also said that necessary instructions have been given to the district administrations for providing quality food, medicines, baby food, fodder, etc to the flood, and erosion hit people living in the relief camps. He also said that his government would tolerate no recklessness in this regard.

Chief Minister Sonowal also said that the people of Assam at present are fighting against various calamities like COVID 19, flood, cyclone, and African Swine Fever. However, the government is putting up its brave front against these problems with the help of the people of the state and different departments of the government.