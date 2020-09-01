Assam: Charge Sheet Filed In Four Mob Lynching Cases

The Assam Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday stated the charge sheet has been filed against the accused in four heinous mob lynching cases that occurred this year across the state.

Revealing the details of the charge sheet, the DGP said all the charge sheets have been submitted within 90 days of the crime committed.

Charge sheet has been registered against five accused on August 21 in the brutal mob lynching case of Sonatan Deka. Deka, a vegetable seller was attacked by the accused on May 22 in Hajo, and he succumbed to his injuries at GNRC Hospitals, North Guwahati on May 23.

The five accused are Abdul Jalil, Khabiruddin Ahmed, Eusuf Ali Ahmed, Faizul Haque and Ruhul Ali Ahmed. They have been charged under 120 (B)/ 302 IPC and added section 269/270 IPC.

In the second case, the complainant Lakhidhar Gogoi and his two companions on May 23 were attacked by one accused Gonesh Soren along with 25-30 people. One victim Paragjyoti Neog, succumbed to the injuries in RHRC Hospital in Chabua.

Charge sheet was submitted on August 10 against Gonesh Soren and eleven others.

In the third lynching case, the deceased victim Debashish Gogoi was attacked at Gabharoo Tea Estate in Mariani on May 29 by 18 tea garden workers. Charge sheet has been filed against all the 18 on August 12 under sections 143/147/149/323/392/307/302/34 IPC.

A charge sheet has also been filed in the mob lynching case of Rituparna Pegu. Pegu was attacked by five accused on June 12.