Assam Chatra Parishad To Provide Free Training To 1000 APSC Candidate

The student’s union formed by Asom Gana Parishad, Assam Chatra Parishad has announced that it will provide free training to 1000 candidates who are preparing for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination.

The announcement was made by the party leaders at the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) office on Wednesday.

AGP president Atul Bora and acting president Keshab Mahanta was also present in the meeting at the AGP office in Ambari, Guwahati.

While addressing the meeting, Atul Bora also made a few statements on the Assam-Mizoram border tension.

“The Assam-Mizoram border incident is very unfortunate,” said Atul Bora.

He further said that the Home Minister is working promptly on the issue.

“Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Assam has taken all the necessary measures to resolve the matter,” he added.