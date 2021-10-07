Assam: Chief Electoral Officer Issues Guidelines for By-polls

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Representative Image

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade on Thursday issued guidelines for by-polls to be held on October 30. The CEO, while addressing the media at Assam Administrative Staff College said that the election will take place from 7 AM to 5 PM.

The other guidelines issued by the commission are:

  • The election will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols
  • The election officer, voters, candidates will have to follow COVID protocols
  • Public meetings, procession during filing of nomination is prohibited
  • Road show, motor bike rally has been strictly prohibited
  • 5 persons can go for house-to-house campaign
  • The election campaign should be closed 72 hours prior to the voting
  • Voters should come to the voting centre by wearing mask or else they will be provided with a mask in the centre
  • The campaign is strictly prohibited from 7 PM to 10 PM
  • The voting centre with more than 1000 voters should come up with additional centres
  • The candidates who will violate the COVID protocols will be disqualified from campaigning
  • Senior citizens above 80 years of age and physically challenged will get the facility of postal vote
