Assam: Chief Electoral Officer Issues Guidelines for By-polls
The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade on Thursday issued guidelines for by-polls to be held on October 30. The CEO, while addressing the media at Assam Administrative Staff College said that the election will take place from 7 AM to 5 PM.
The other guidelines issued by the commission are:
- The election will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols
- The election officer, voters, candidates will have to follow COVID protocols
- Public meetings, procession during filing of nomination is prohibited
- Road show, motor bike rally has been strictly prohibited
- 5 persons can go for house-to-house campaign
- The election campaign should be closed 72 hours prior to the voting
- Voters should come to the voting centre by wearing mask or else they will be provided with a mask in the centre
- The campaign is strictly prohibited from 7 PM to 10 PM
- The voting centre with more than 1000 voters should come up with additional centres
- The candidates who will violate the COVID protocols will be disqualified from campaigning
- Senior citizens above 80 years of age and physically challenged will get the facility of postal vote
ALSO READ: Assam : 10 districts Hit Century In Petrol Prices