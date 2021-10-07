Assam: Chief Electoral Officer Issues Guidelines for By-polls

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade on Thursday issued guidelines for by-polls to be held on October 30. The CEO, while addressing the media at Assam Administrative Staff College said that the election will take place from 7 AM to 5 PM.

The other guidelines issued by the commission are:

The election will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols

The election officer, voters, candidates will have to follow COVID protocols

Public meetings, procession during filing of nomination is prohibited

Road show, motor bike rally has been strictly prohibited

5 persons can go for house-to-house campaign

The election campaign should be closed 72 hours prior to the voting

Voters should come to the voting centre by wearing mask or else they will be provided with a mask in the centre

The campaign is strictly prohibited from 7 PM to 10 PM

The voting centre with more than 1000 voters should come up with additional centres

The candidates who will violate the COVID protocols will be disqualified from campaigning

Senior citizens above 80 years of age and physically challenged will get the facility of postal vote

