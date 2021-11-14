Assam: Children’s Day Observed Across State

The first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru always considered children to be the future assets of the country.

Children’s Day, celebrated every year on November 14 across the nation, marks the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. The day is a reminder about child rights and the need for proper care and upbringing for a bright future.

Celebrations will take place in all schools and educational institutions across the city, most likely in online mode. Food and fun games are a must for the celebrations while teachers also take part in the activities to show their fondness for kids, and to encourage parents to inculcate good values in them.

The Assam government’s portal has organised a fancy dress competition where participants – children up to class 10 can send pictures in their favorite character’s getup. The competition closes at 12 pm today, it announced via its Twitter handle (@mygovassam).

On the occasion of #ChildrensDay, MyGov Assam is organising a fancy dress competition.

Share with us a picture of your child dressed in his/her favourite character (real or fictional) and submit it at: https://t.co/JSIspTdAsK pic.twitter.com/xELg8tZy7i — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) November 14, 2021

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also sent his regards on the day via Twitter. He wrote, “Inquisitive, tech-savvy and energetic, the future of this great nation will be driven by our children. They need to be mentored holistically to guide them towards the path of national service. Greetings on #ChildrensDay, may every child dream big and achieve greatness in life”.

Inquisitive, tech-savvy and energetic, the future of this great nation will be driven by our children. They need to be mentored holistically to guide them towards the path of national service.



Greetings on #ChildrensDay, may every child dream big and achieve greatness in life. pic.twitter.com/vfM0dw1xGq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 14, 2021

The first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru always considered children to be the future assets of the country. He had famously said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country”.

In line with his vision, the premium institutes of knowledge in India – All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and National Institute of Technology (NIT) were all established.

He was lovingly referred to as ‘Chacha’ Nehru and the day is also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ in India. Universally, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 but the date was moved to November 14 in India to commemorate Pt. Nehru’s birthday, after his death in 1964.

