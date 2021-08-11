Assam: Chirang Police Rescue 14 Children from Sikkim

In yet another incident, Chirang Police rescued 14 children of Assam from Sikkim. Out of the 14 children, 8 are girls while the other 4 are boys.

The Chirang police rescued the children from Gangtok and returned back to Assam.

Notably, on July 23, Chirang Police rescued 42 children from India-Bhutan border in Chirang. The children were being trafficked by a human trafficking group.

The children were rescued from different hotels, restaurants and domestic houses while they were being engaged as child labourers in Gangtok.

These natives of Assam were trafficked to the neighbouring hill state by a racket operated by one Krishna Yogi who has been arrested. They were lured with better-paying employment opportunities.

“During our interrogation of Krishna Yogi, he told us about 13 more children still serving in various households. Based on his inputs we searched the houses and rescued them,” said Laba Kumar Deka, the Chirang district Deputy Superintendent of Assam police, who led the rescuing team.

They are all natives of an economically backward area in Chirang district of western Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region along the Indo-Bhutan border.

It may be mentioned that the human trafficking cases are increasing rapidly in the state and it has come to light that many children have been trafficked to different parts of the country by the traffickers who take away the children in the name of giving job and other works.

