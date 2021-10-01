Assam: Cinema Hall Finally Opens With 50% Seat Capacity

The Government of Assam on Friday issued a new Standard Operation Procedure where it has allowed Cinema halls to open up in the state.

The new SOP is directed to be implemented from today, that is Friday, October 1. All the people are asked to obey the Covid protocols.

As per the new SOP, the Assam government has allowed cinema halls to open up with 50% sitting capacity.

Those who are vaccinated with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines can only visit the cinema halls, stated the new SOP.

In case of the night curfew rules, the government of Assam has relaxed the timing of the night curfew. As per the new SOP, the night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Workplaces and businesses are allowed to be kept open till 9 pm and 50% double vaccinated people are allowed to be in open meeting committee.

With permission taken from the Deputy Commissioner a gathering with 200 people has also been allowed as per the new SOP released today.

A total of 60 people only can visit famous religious places at a time.

Students and teachers must be double vaccinated.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will be holding discussion with all parties in the field of mobile theatre in the state. CM Sarma will take a decision on the matter after the discussion.

Artists, audience and staff will have to be fully vaccinated in local theatre halls and drama houses.