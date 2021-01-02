Assam: Class 12 Exams Likely To Be Held In March

In a major development, Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is likely to conduct Class 12 examinations from first week of March.

As per initial reports, the officials of the board are awaiting for a final decision from the state government on the examination date sheet.

Reportedly, keeping in view of the upcoming Assembly election in the state, there are possibilities of a change in the examination schedule.

Sources tell the board is well equipped to conduct the examination in an offline mode by following strict coronavirus protocols.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.