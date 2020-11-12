Assam Club To Celebrate UN Children’s Week

The World Children’s Week which would be celebrated on November 14-20 by The Morning Club, Assam in collaboration with two organisations based in Afghanistan and Malaysia.

A week long program will be held with the participation of two global partner organisations, over 50 executives and 5000 children, an official release of The Morning Club stated.

“In this UN Children Day week we’ll keep CHILDREN On ACTION-20 as our theme and try to incorporate the children with the SDGs,2030 and issues related to it,” release said.

During the fear and trepidation created by ‘COVID-19’ pandemic, The Morning Club Assam, under its flagship project CHILDREN On ACTION-20 (COA-20) carried out an awareness programme with the children on forefront, focusing on cleanliness and clean water (SDG-6). The campaign aimed at creating a chain reaction by incorporating the children with SDG-6 The awareness campaign was carried out by creating SDG-6 awareness paintings by children across Assam. In this respect, we’ve successfully able to reach out to more than 3000 students with awareness paintings in their hands.

Secretary for Health and Project Coordinator of COA 30, Hiranya Hazarika said that – “We believe that by accepting sustainable development as need of the hour, everyone will hold hands with us and lead to new dimensions of development by taking the children on forefront to meet the current needs without the loss of generations to come.”