Assam: CM Announces ₹50 Lakh For Martyred Jawan’s Family

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam CM

Suman Swargiary, who is survived by his wife and three-year-old son, was a jawan in the Assam Rifles.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced ₹50 lakh ex gratia to the family of martyred jawan Suman Swargiary’s family. He further said that a road will be constructed in the name of the martyred jawan.

The CM made the announcements today when he visited the home of martyred jawan Suman Swargiary in Barama in the state’s Baksa district. He also offered his sympathies to the family of the jawan.

Suman Swargiary, who is survived by his wife and three-year-old son, was a jawan in the Assam Rifles. He was martyred along with three other jawans and a commanding officer and his family when their convoy was ambushed in Manipur on Saturday.

The attack has drawn strong criticism from national as well as state leaders. The CM had earlier condemned the attack and expressed his condolences via Twitter.

