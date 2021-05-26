Assam CM Announces Guardian Ministers in Cabinet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday appointed guardian ministers for all the districts to implement government policy decisions, administrative reforms, and other welfare schemes for the public.

The Panchayat & Rural Development Minister and state BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Das has been given the responsibility of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Dhubri districts. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora will be the guardian minister of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia while Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma has been allotted the responsibility of Baksa and Chirang districts. Transport, Industries, and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has been given the responsibility of Darrang, Kamrup (R), and Kamrup (M) districts.

Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya will be the guardian minister of Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai. Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta has been given the responsibility of the Golaghat and Morigaon districts.

Education Minister Ranuj Pegu will look after Jorhat and Sivasagar while Ashok Singhal will be the guardian minister of Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Cachar.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan has been given the responsibility of guardian minister of West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

Sanjay Kishan will be the guardian minister of Dhemaji and North Lakhimpur, Ajanta Neog of Nalbari, Goalpara and South Salmara, Pijush Hazarika of Nagaon, Sonitpur and Biswanath while Bimal Bora will be the guardian minister of Majuli, Charaideo and Majuli.

The guardian ministers will review implementation of all centrally sponsored schemes and state own priority programme. They will also deliver justice/ decision making in a quick manner on the applications received from general public of the district.

The roles and responsibilities of the Guardian Minister will be as follows:

The guardian minister shall visit once a month to the district headquarter

Apart from the mandatory visits, they will also visit district specified during emergency situations

Conduct extensive tour during the disaster

Will visit/inspect at least one circle office during the visit

They will review the implementation of the schemes in the districts and report to Chief Minister

They will recommend for an award for best practices in the district

They will prepare a ‘Vision Document’ for the district with the help of district administration other line departments

They will recommend district-specific matter where budget provision will be required

