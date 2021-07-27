Assam CM Announces Rs. 50 Lakhs Ex-Gratia, Govt Jobs to the Martyrs Family

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced Rs. 50 lakh compensation to the families of the Assam Police martyrs who lost their lives at the violent clash that broke out along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday. “We have announced Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the deceased and will also provide government job to a member of each of the family. We will also provide a one-time grant of Rs. 1 lakh to the 42 injured in the clash,” announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference at Cachar Circuit House.

Speaking about the border clash, the chief minister said that the Mizos have tried to encroach Assam’s land since six months. “We have tried to solve the issue peacefully and also proposed Mizoram CM for peace talks. The Assam Police has all the information on the aggression that took place and we also received information regarding the construction of roads by the Mizos on July 25,” the Chief Minister added.

He further informed that the Mizo encroachers have also been asked to leave the Assam land as per discussion.

“We want peace and the entire situation has been discussed with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has not expressed any goodwill to discuss the situation,” CM Sarma said.

He further stated that the Mizoram Police still encroaching the land.

The Chief Minister also said that the three Assam police personnel who are in critical condition have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the jawan who are deployed in the border area will be provided with the salary for an additional month.

The border security deployed three additional battalions and 1200 jawans will be deployed in each battalion.

CM Sarma also said that the state Government will move to Supreme Court if needed but the state government will not give even one inch of land to Mizoram.

ALSO READ: ‘Failure Of Constitutional Machinery’: Gaurav Gogoi On Assam-Mizoram Border Clash