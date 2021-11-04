Assam CM Announces Various Developmental Projects In Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced various developmental projects in Guwahati.

He also reiterated that the ongoing construction of some of these projects is being carried out in a speedy manner.

CM Sarma made the announcements during the inauguration ceremony of the new ‘Art-Bridge’ that was constructed in the city’s Supermarket area.

Highlights –

Construction of Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge is being carried out in a speedy manner and will be completed by 2023.

An AIIMS hospital to be constructed within this financial year.

Construction of two bridges at Maligaon and Sarabhati is well underway. While the construction of Maligaon bridge is 20 per cent done, the Sarabhati flyover is 35 per cent done.

The Maligaon flyover will have four lanes and two-four lanes below it.

A new flyover will be constructed in Guwahati’s R G Baruah road connecting Gitanagar.

A six lane ring road is being discussed which will connect Assam’s Sipajhar and Kuruwa.

Four bridges will be constructed over river Brahmaputra.