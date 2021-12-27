Assam CM Condoles Demise Of Majuli Youth In Hyderabad

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the death of a youth from Assam who was working in Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said that he has directed officials to make necessary arrangements to bring the body to his hometown in Majuli.

“On receiving news of the death of one Parag Saikia, a 23-year youth of Majuli, working as a guard in Hyderabad, I directed officials to make arrangements to bring the body to Majuli. The body has reached Guwahati today. My sincere condolences! Committed to stand by our people always!” he tweeted.

